People who Have Recovered from COVID-19 Can Remain Carriers of the Virus

People who have had the new coronavirus can remain carriers of COVID-19 and need to be retested. This was stated by Virologist and Director of the Besançon Research Center at a briefing by the United Nations Association of Foreign Correspondents in Geneva.

"You can be cured from the virus but still have it in your nasopharynx and thus spread it. This happens to carriers of hepatitis B and C. This means you can have antibodies against the virus, but at the same time and the virus itself, " he said.