The NBA Playoffs and Player Comebacks

When it comes to sporting events, all is up in smoke, or shall we say all up in the air. This is the current situation worldwide, and unfortunately the fate of the NBA playoffs is still to be established. Whilst we all hope that all the games will resume with playoffs being played in June 2020, we are still not sure. If this will indeed happen, there will be no fans supporting the games, no cheers from the stands. The less people the better. The National Basketball Association has still to advise the next steps, and with a global pandemic crushing the world, it is still early days to talk about June sporting events.

The truth is, if the NBA opts to have the playoffs in June, they will be a mere sight, and a much different playoffs than the ones that we have cheered on and enjoyed in the past years. We were hoping that the June playoffs would be some of the most interesting ones in years. With the Lakers still mourning the passing of legend Kobe Bryant, and new players taking the field, we were set to witness NBA greatness. Yet, the China born coronavirus has forced the ‘load-management’ where players’ wellbeing is the prime interest. Especially hoping that everyone will be well and good for the June playoffs.

What is load management anyways? In simple terms, it is giving all NBA player a much-needed break that could last between a week up to a whole month off. Will this help the NBA? For sure. The NBA is not just an American pillar in sports, it is a worldwide phenomenon that we all love. The load management framework will build anticipation, hype and we will see more fans and gamblers heading to bookmakers to gamble on their go to team, their favorite player, and who will be scoring the next points. ESPN which is one of the biggest and leading sports channels in the US, explained that that due to players having such a big break, we should expect some playoffs brilliance. The buildup, the hunger to play, and the support that the teams will receive are immense, and this will translate into some of the best basketball unfolding in front of our eyes. Players who have been out with any injuries would be back in the court, shooting hoops, top of their game. Plus, odes to Bryant will follow, with his team mates honoring the late star in a big way.

Now let’s have a look at what we expect and hope to see….

The Brooklyn Nets will have back Kevin Durant in full form, ready to take the title home. We all remember the unfortunate Achilles heel injury that Durant suffered during the NBA finals. Well Durant is back in the court and ready to take on anyone who comes in his say. We might also see Durant join Team US at the Olympics scheduled for this summer. This is how great Durant is.

Next is Kyrie Irving, the other Nets players that suffered a very unfortunate shoulder injury that followed a surgery. Although Irving was not scheduled to join the season, a June playoff looks on the cards. What does this mean for the NBA? It means a ferocious Nets claim to the throne, one that should make all the other opponents weak at the knees.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons is also set to make a comeback. Along with team mate Joel Embiid, they are due to make a very welcome comeback. The Pacers are also set to enjoy Malcolm Brogdon coming back to the team, and hopefully coming back in full force for the June playoffs. Whilst we all assumed that he would be out full season with his hip injury, things are looking brighter.

Boston are also expecting comeback from Jaylen Brown. Branded as an upcoming star that has not reached his full potential yet, will he do that during the playoffs? Memphis is another team that has their open arms waiting for Jaren Jackson II, Brandon Clarke and also Justise Winslow, just in time for the playoffs. On the other hand, Portland could potentially get back Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkick.

With the likes of such players joining back the NBA, we are set to see greatness on the pitch. Who shall you be betting on?