19% Increase of COVID-19 Victims in Spain in Just One Day

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has reached 4089 today, after 655 people died within 24 hours, the BNR reported, citing AFP.

This is a 19 percent growth compared to Wednesday.

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 in the country has increased to 56 188. Spain ranks second in terms of victims of the disease after Italy.

