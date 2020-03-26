Iran Bans Long-Distance Travel

Iran has banned long-distance travel because of concerns about a second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Reuters reported. This was reported by an Iranian official at a state-televised press conference in Tehran.

He said Iran, which is the most affected country in the Middle East may be facing a second wave of contagion. Local authorities complain that Iranians have ignored calls to stay home and give up their plans to travel on the occasion of the Persian New Year holidays, which began on March 20.

"Those traveling for the holidays should immediately return to their cities without stopping anywhere on the road," said Hossein Zolfahari, a member of Iran's national coronavirus headquarters.

So far, 27,017 registered cases of COVID-19-infected people have been officially announced, of which 2077 have died.

Authorities urged the Iranians to avoid public places and stay in their homes. Schools, universities, cultural and sports centers were temporarily closed all over the country. Zolfahari announced today that these bans are being extended.

