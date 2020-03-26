Mayor of Bergamo: The Match on February 19 was a Biological Bomb

I fully support the expert opinion that the match between Atalanta and Valencia is the main reason for the spread of the coronavirus in Lombardy. This was said by the Mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori.

"The match was played on February 19 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan in front of 45,000 people. The match was a biological bomb," Gori said in an interview on Facebook."At that time we did not know what was happening. The first patient in Italy was on February 23."If the virus was already circulating, the forty thousand fans who went to San Siro were infected."No one knew that the virus was already circulating among us.

In Bergamo, 553 people died in just a few weeks because of the spread of the new coronavirus.