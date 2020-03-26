The Government of Northern Macedonia has Imposed a Total Ban on Movement on Weekends
World | March 26, 2020, Thursday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government of Northern Macedonia has decided today to introduce a movement ban for all citizens from 4 pm to 5 am on weekends to limit the spread of coronavirus, BTA reported.
The government's decision was announced by government spokesman after today's press conference by Health Minister Venko Filipce, who announced a new death and new COVID-19 cases.
"All other bans remain in force. We advise you to follow the recommendations and measures of the competent institutions," the government spokesman said.
- » Mayor of Bergamo: The Match on February 19 was a Biological Bomb
- » China Stocks Up on Cheap Oil
- » UN Launches Plan to Fight the Coronavirus
- » The EU is Sending € 38 Million in Emergency Aid to Health in the Western Balkans
- » EC Adopted Harmonised Standards for Medical Devices to Respond to Urgent Needs
- » Ethiopia Releases over 4,000 Prisoners because of the Coronavirus