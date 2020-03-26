The Government of Northern Macedonia has Imposed a Total Ban on Movement on Weekends

The government of Northern Macedonia has decided today to introduce a movement ban for all citizens from 4 pm to 5 am on weekends to limit the spread of coronavirus, BTA reported.

The government's decision was announced by government spokesman after today's press conference by Health Minister Venko Filipce, who announced a new death and new COVID-19 cases.

"All other bans remain in force. We advise you to follow the recommendations and measures of the competent institutions," the government spokesman said.