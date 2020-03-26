The Government of Northern Macedonia has Imposed a Total Ban on Movement on Weekends

World | March 26, 2020, Thursday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Government of Northern Macedonia has Imposed a Total Ban on Movement on Weekends www.pixabay.com

The government of Northern Macedonia has decided today to introduce a movement ban for all citizens from 4 pm to 5 am on weekends to limit the spread of coronavirus, BTA reported.

The government's decision was announced by government spokesman after today's press conference by Health Minister Venko Filipce, who announced a new death and new COVID-19 cases.

"All other bans remain in force. We advise you to follow the recommendations and measures of the competent institutions," the government spokesman said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: northern macedona, ban, Movement, weekend, Venko Filipce
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria