Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy - Stay at Home!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 26, 2020, Thursday // 10:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Mostly cloudy weather is expected today, with occasional cloud breaks over the northeast. In places, mainly in the southwestern part of the country, it will rain; in higher fields – a mix of snow and rain is expected. Moderate, or occasionally strong wind in the Danubian Plain and eastern Bulgaria, will continue to blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures mostly between 7C and 12C, lower in northwestern Bulgaria and higher fields – between 3C and 5C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly but will remain higher than the March average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

