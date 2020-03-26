UN Launches Plan to Fight the Coronavirus
UN launches plan to support poor countries in combating the coronavirus. The estimated budget is about $ 2 billion, said the organization's secretary general, Antonio Guterres.
He told reporters that the project would be coordinated by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs and "with sufficient funding will save many lives and provide humanitarian structures and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing and medical equipment for treating patients."
The plan includes additional measures to support countries that continue to "open their homes and cities to refugees and migrants".
The most vulnerable countries will be provided with the necessary laboratory equipment for coronavirus tests and medicines for the treatment of patients. Handwashing facilities will be installed in the camps.
An information campaign is being planned on how people could protect themselves and others from the virus.
- » Mayor of Bergamo: The Match on February 19 was a Biological Bomb
- » The Government of Northern Macedonia has Imposed a Total Ban on Movement on Weekends
- » China Stocks Up on Cheap Oil
- » The EU is Sending € 38 Million in Emergency Aid to Health in the Western Balkans
- » EC Adopted Harmonised Standards for Medical Devices to Respond to Urgent Needs
- » Ethiopia Releases over 4,000 Prisoners because of the Coronavirus