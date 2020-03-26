UN Launches Plan to Fight the Coronavirus

Bulgaria: UN Launches Plan to Fight the Coronavirus

UN launches plan to support poor countries in combating the coronavirus. The estimated budget is about $ 2 billion, said the organization's secretary general, Antonio Guterres.

He told reporters that the project would be coordinated by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs and "with sufficient funding will save many lives and provide humanitarian structures and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing and medical equipment for treating patients."

The plan includes additional measures to support countries that continue to "open their homes and cities to refugees and migrants".

The most vulnerable countries will be provided with the necessary laboratory equipment for coronavirus tests and medicines for the treatment of patients. Handwashing facilities will be installed in the camps.

An information campaign is being planned on how people could protect themselves and others from the virus.

 

