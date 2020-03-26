Ryanair has Grounded nearly all of its Planes until June

Ryanair has grounded nearly all of its planes from today by June 2020, unless there is a change in government action to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This was announced by the company in a message posted on their website. However, the planes are ready for repatriation flights, as well as for emergency supplies of food, medicines and safety funds.

The budget airline said in a statement: "The experience in China suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced.

"We do not expect to operate flights during the months of April and May at this time, but this will clearly depend on government advice."

“We are continuing to work with EU governments on rescue flights to return stranded passengers to their home country. In all cases, these flights take place under maximum safety, with daily disinfecting of aircraft, and no trolley service to minimise social contact.” the statement said.

All passengers whose flights have been canceled due to restrictions will receive an email within the next two weeks describing their options. The airline asked customers to be patient and refrain from calling as it has reduced office staff by 50% to comply with social distance rules.