Famous Bulgarian Choral Conductor Died of COVID-19 Complications in the US
A Bulgarian woman died from the new coronavirus in the United States. She was visiting her son, who lives in Pittsburgh, BTV reported.
Our compatriot is a famous choral conductor. She felt unwell and was admitted to the hospital where she died. Later it became clear that the 78-year-old woman is Ofelia Ruseva, who was a prominent choral conductor in Bulgaria of a Sofia-based choir, died of a pulmonary complication as a result of infection with the novel coronavirus.
Ruseva's son also tested positive for COVID-19. He is in a serious, but stable condition.
