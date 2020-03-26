Shell Donates BGN 100k Worth Of Fuel To Emergency Ambulances In Support Of Fight Against COVID-19

25 March 2020, Sofia. Shell Bulgaria is donating BGN 100K worth of fuel to supply ambulances of the Centers for Emergency medical assistance. In the challenging situation, caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Shell addresses its donation to those who need medical care at the moment. In this way the company also supports the healthcare system in Bulgaria and all medical staff on frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are grateful for the work of the emergency services and medical personnel in this difficult time for our country – said Kamelia Slaveykova, Country Chair of Shell in Bulgaria. It is important that we unite our efforts to face these challenges and I’m glad that we can play a role in that through our retail network by donating fuel to emergency ambulance vehicles.”

Shell Bulgaria’s donation is coordinated with the National Operational Headquarters and the Ministry of Health, which is the donation recipient. The ministry will decide how to distribute the vouchers provided in accordance with the needs of the medical centers.

Shell retail sites in Bulgaria continue to work with their standard opening hours but following strict safety rules. The company fully complies with the recommendations of the National Operational Headquarters and the relevant authorities, and alsointroduces additional prevention measures to protect as much as possible the safety of employees, customers and partners.