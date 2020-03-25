Majority of Bulgarians Don't Believe they are in Risk of COVID-19

March 25, 2020
76% of Bulgarians do not consider themselves to be at risk of coronavirus infection, shows a study by Bulgaria's Institute for Mental Health and Development. Yet most people expect the coronavirus infection will affect 45 percent of the population. 94% of people are prepared to remain quarantined. 90% believe that effective safeguards can be taken. 5% doubt this. Public transport and entertainment venues are the regarded as the most likely contamination sites (73% of respondents), BNR reported.

Over 90% would entrust the care of their physical and mental health to close friends or trusted people. About 1% say there is no one to take care of them. 

More than half of those surveyed believe that the mask protects the person himself. About 20% are relieved to see a person wearing a protective mask.

 

