The EU is Sending € 38 Million in Emergency Aid to Health in the Western Balkans

Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi announced that the European Union is sending € 38 million in emergency aid to the health care system of the Western Balkan countries.

More than € 373 million is planned for the socio-economic recovery of the region from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Olivér Várhelyi wrote on Twitter.

The EU commissioner indicated that he had sent a letter to all Western Balkan prime ministers, reassuring them that he supported the region in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday Olivér Várhelyi told Tanjug that the EU would do everything possible for the Western Balkans to get the medical equipment they need to fight the epidemic. The EU is also considering ways to help the region deal with the economic side of the crisis, the commissioner said.