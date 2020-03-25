The EU is Sending € 38 Million in Emergency Aid to Health in the Western Balkans

World » EU | March 25, 2020, Wednesday // 18:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The EU is Sending € 38 Million in Emergency Aid to Health in the Western Balkans www.pixabay.com

Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi announced that the European Union is sending € 38 million in emergency aid to the health care system of the Western Balkan countries.

More than € 373 million is planned for the socio-economic recovery of the region from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Olivér Várhelyi wrote on Twitter.

The EU commissioner indicated that he had sent a letter to all Western Balkan prime ministers, reassuring them that he supported the region in the fight against COVID-19.

Yesterday Olivér Várhelyi told Tanjug that the EU would do everything possible for the Western Balkans to get the medical equipment they need to fight the epidemic. The EU is also considering ways to help the region deal with the economic side of the crisis, the commissioner said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: aid, COVID-19, EU, Olivér Várhelyi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria