The Health Minister Lifted the Ban on Entry and Transit o f Lorries Travelling to Turkey

The order of Minister of Health, Kiril Ananiev, which banned the entry into and transit through the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of heavy goods vehicles travelling to the Republic of Turkey and arriving from the following countries is now canceled.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Health.

"This order was dictated by the fact that we have difficulty handling cargo vehicles at the exit at the border with Turkey. There are currently 1,200 trucks waiting at the Captain Andreevo checkpoint.” said Director of Border Police Chief Commissioner Svetlan Kichikov during a briefing at the Operations Headquarters.

Kichikov explained that talks are currently underway between the Bulgarian interior minister and his Turkish counterpart to ease the traffic.