The Coronavirus has Reached Sliven, Total Cases in Bulgaria are already 242
www.pixabay.com
The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 242. This was announced General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. There are 22 new cases of infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria.
16 of the infected people are in Sofia. The first infected was reported in Sliven. and the new district is Sliven with 1 case.