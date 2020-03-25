A Code Orange warning for high winds and rough seas has been issued for three coastal regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the coasts of Burgas, Varna and Dobrich regions.



Winds at 14 - 19 m/s (7 - 8 Beaufort) are expected, with gusts of 20 - 24 m/s (9 Beaufort). The state of sea will be around code 4 - 5.



The orange code means that the weather is dangerous. Weather forecasters warn of strong winds, high tide and big waves. NIMH noted that this could lead to local flooding and significant damage to coastal infrastructure (dunes, dikes and ports). People are advised to avoid travelling and staying in the endangered coastal areas.