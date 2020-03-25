The President Canceled his Visit to Germany because of the Coronavirus
The visit of the Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev to the Federal Republic of Germany, scheduled to take place on March 26 and 27 at the invitation of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is postponed by mutual agreement because of the spread of the coronavirus in Europe.
Information will be released in a timely manner after the new dates for President Rumen Radev's visit to Germany and state-level meetings, business forums, as well as meetings of the Bulgarian head of state with our compatriots in Germany are clear, the Presidency's press service said.
