Sofia Subway: The Trains will Travel at 4,5 Minute Intervals

As of today, the trains in Sofia's subway will travel at 4,5 minute intervals.

The trains will travel on a more frequent timetable during rush hour to stop owercrowding of passengers.

The change was ordered by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova because of the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The goal is to to provide bigger distance between the people in the carriages.

Travellers are advised to use protective equipment.