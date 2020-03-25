Sofia Subway: The Trains will Travel at 4,5 Minute Intervals
Society | March 25, 2020, Wednesday // 14:24| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
As of today, the trains in Sofia's subway will travel at 4,5 minute intervals.
The trains will travel on a more frequent timetable during rush hour to stop owercrowding of passengers.
The change was ordered by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova because of the measures against the spread of COVID-19.
The goal is to to provide bigger distance between the people in the carriages.
Travellers are advised to use protective equipment.
- » Code Orange Warning for High Winds and Rough Seas
- » Presidents Rumen Radev and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa: Under Conditions of Crisis, Solidarity Should not Remain only in Words
- » Pompeo: Beijing Hides Information about the Coronavirus
- » Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Annunciation
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy
- » 2 New Cases of COVID-19