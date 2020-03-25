M3 Communications Group, Inc. Provides the Business with Free COVID-19 Media Monitoring

The leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc. will provide the business with free media monitoring of the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Bulgaria. The service can be used free of charge within one working week starting next Monday (30 March 2020). Experts from the media monitoring and analysis company, part of M3 Communications Group, Inc., will prepare daily analysis, including the most up-to-date information on the epidemiological situation and the measures taken by the responsible institutions, as well as all important business news.

Companies wishing to benefit from free coronavirus media monitoring can request the service on the following e-mail: office@headline.bg.

The analysis will be sent once a day (or several times if there are breaking news) in Bulgarian or English (according to customer preferences).

"Our media monitoring and analytics company strives not only to follow the latest trends, but also to impose new ones. In response to the proliferation of COVID-19, our team has developed an innovative service that helps our customers to stay informed in a fast and convenient way. For a week, we have decided to provide free coronavirus monitoring to all companies in need. Our goal is to support the Bulgarian business, which is currently facing serious challenges, ” the CEO of HeadLine and М3 Communications Group, Inc. Maxim Behar commented.

Another measure taken by М3 Communications Group, Inc. to respond to the proliferation of COVID-19 is the provision of pro bono consulting services to NGOs. The aim is to help them effectively communicate key messages on health and safety to the most vulnerable groups.