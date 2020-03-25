19,000 Victims of COVID-19

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to nearly 19,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Today, the university updated the total death toll to 18 947. According to data, Italy has the highest death toll - 6 820. Mainland China, from where the virus originated, ranks second with 3 281 death cases. Iran occupies the third place with 1 934 death cases. France ranked fifth in the mortality rate with 1 100 deaths. The outbreak of COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), and data from Johns Hopkins University showed that the virus had already spread in 170 countries and regions. There are more than 424,048 confirmed cases, and 108,600 people have successfully recovered.

