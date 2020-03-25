Prince Charles Tested Positive for COVID-19
Prince Charles tested positive test for coronavirus, the island's media reported.
The 71-year-old prince has mild symptoms of COVID-19, ""but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus. He's been working from home for the past few days, as usual, his spokeswoman said.
He and his wife Camilla, have isolated themselves at Balmoral.
"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." the spokeswoman said.
