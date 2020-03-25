Nearly 373,000 People Infected Worldwide
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 372,757 and the number of deaths is 16,231, TASS reported, citing a message from the World Health Organization (WHO) this morning.
According to WHO statistics, the number of cases of coronavirus infection increased by nearly 40,000 people for a day. The deaths increased by 1,722.
Most infected and deceased were registered in Europe - 195 511 infected and 10 189 dead.
The West Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan has currently registered 96 580 infected and 3502 deaths.
The third place is for South and North America, where a total of 49 444 people are infected with the coronavirus and 12 428 deaths.
