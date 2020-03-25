The Bundestag Will Vote to Declare an Epidemic

The German Bundestag will vote today to declare an epidemic in the country. According to lawmakers, it was clear on Monday night that the decision could not be taken only by the government, but the consent of the parliament was needed.

The declaration of an epidemic across the country will be valid for one year and will give the government the ability to make decisions throughout Germany, even if the issues are within the competence of the individual provinces.

The Ministry of Health is empowered by Parliament's decision with additional powers, such as restricting cross-border traffic, imposing an obligation to collect data on train and bus trips, and taking decisions on the supply of medicines and personal protective equipment throughout the country.

The Bundestag will also vote on the financial package adopted by the government to help the economy. Germany is allocating € 156 billion in support of its economy, forgoing the balanced state budget for the first time in six years. For the package to enter into force, it must also be approved by the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, which is expected to take place on Friday.