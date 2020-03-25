Coronavirus in Italy: 5249 New Cases and 743 Killed in 24 Hours, Most Newly Registered Cases in the US

5249 cases and 743 deceased in 24 hours. This is Italy's data for the last 24 hours, which was reported by the government. Thus, the total number of those affected is 69,176, and all of the deceased are 6820. A total of 8,326 people have been healed.

The trend in Italy continues, with an anti-record of 6,550 cases since March 21, with a slight decrease to 4,780 new cases on March 23. Today, however, they are nearly 500 more.

However, the most newly registered cases are recorded in the United States, where the new cases are more than 6,000.