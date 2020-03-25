Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 25, 2020, Wednesday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy www.pixabay.com

It will remain mostly cloudy today.

Mostly light snow expected in some places in the northwestern part of the country, in southeastern Bulgaria – light rain, rain and snow, but precipitation will stop later in the evening in the southern areas. Moderate, or temporarily strong wind in the Danubian Plain and Eastern Bulgaria, will continue to blow from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly to highs mostly between 2C and 7C, in the far southwestern areas up to 9-10C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than average in March and will further slightly increase.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather forecast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria