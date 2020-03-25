Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy

It will remain mostly cloudy today.

Mostly light snow expected in some places in the northwestern part of the country, in southeastern Bulgaria – light rain, rain and snow, but precipitation will stop later in the evening in the southern areas. Moderate, or temporarily strong wind in the Danubian Plain and Eastern Bulgaria, will continue to blow from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly to highs mostly between 2C and 7C, in the far southwestern areas up to 9-10C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than average in March and will further slightly increase.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.