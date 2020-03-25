Breakthrough in the Creating of a COVID-19 Vaccine

A laboratory in Vienna has announced that it is about to create a vaccine against the new type of coronavirus, the website "oe244" reported. The vaccine will be created using blood plasma antibodies from the treated and successfully cured patients.

With the help of the pharmaceutical company „Takeda“, a fast-acting coronavirus treatment must be developed in Vienna. The vaccine will be developed based on antibodies in the blood plasma of treated patients. Thanks to a plasma donor, it has been reported that the development of plasma therapy for COVID-19 may already begin.

How will the coronavirus vaccine be created?

In the past, this principle was called the "passive vaccine". In fact, the method is very old. A person survives infectious diseases mainly due to the fact that after the infection, his body creates immune protection.

The production of specific immunoglobin antibodies begins in about a week. These antibodies, which are found in the blood plasma, successfully deal with the infection.

The first serum therapy was developed by German scientist Emil von Behring.

Takeda has asked people who have recovered completely after coronavirus infection to donate blood.