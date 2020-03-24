Strong Wind, Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages in Six Villages in Lom Region

Six villages in the municipality of Lom in Northern Bulgaria woke up with power outages due to strong wind on March 24.Electricity supply was restored early in the afternoon.

All roads are cleared from the snow and sanded. They are passable in winter conditions. Snow drifts in the region of Lom have been cleaned, the head of the District Road Management, Ilya Iliev said.

It has been snowing in Petrohan mountain pass. Fifteen snow ploughing machines are cleaning the roads. Vehicles are required to obligatory use tire chains. Motorists are advised to drive with caution because of the fog and the strong wind, to drive at low speed and not to overtake.

The temperatures in the region are blow zero and the snow cover in Petrohan pass is about 40 cm.

The heaviest snow fall was in the mountainous areas of Montana district. The snow cover was about 25 cm.

/BNT