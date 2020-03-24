More than EUR 2.7 Million Raised for Combatting COVID-19

Society | March 24, 2020, Tuesday // 22:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than EUR 2.7 Million Raised for Combatting COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

At 6 PM on 24 March the number of registered coronavirus cases in Bulgaria is 218, announced Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the National Crisis Staff at a regular press briefing, BNR reported.

Meanwhile the Bulgarian Donors Forum announced that the donations made by businesses and individual donors for combatting COVID-19 are now upwards of EUR 2.7 million /5 million Leva/. 94% of this sum will go to buy equipment, consumables and protective equipment for hospitals, the rest will be spent on community care. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: health, COVID-19, Coronavirus, funds, raised
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria