More than EUR 2.7 Million Raised for Combatting COVID-19

At 6 PM on 24 March the number of registered coronavirus cases in Bulgaria is 218, announced Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the National Crisis Staff at a regular press briefing, BNR reported.

Meanwhile the Bulgarian Donors Forum announced that the donations made by businesses and individual donors for combatting COVID-19 are now upwards of EUR 2.7 million /5 million Leva/. 94% of this sum will go to buy equipment, consumables and protective equipment for hospitals, the rest will be spent on community care.