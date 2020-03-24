More than EUR 2.7 Million Raised for Combatting COVID-19
Society | March 24, 2020, Tuesday // 22:43| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
At 6 PM on 24 March the number of registered coronavirus cases in Bulgaria is 218, announced Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the National Crisis Staff at a regular press briefing, BNR reported.
Meanwhile the Bulgarian Donors Forum announced that the donations made by businesses and individual donors for combatting COVID-19 are now upwards of EUR 2.7 million /5 million Leva/. 94% of this sum will go to buy equipment, consumables and protective equipment for hospitals, the rest will be spent on community care.
