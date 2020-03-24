Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights

March 24, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights www.pixabay.com

The company Turkish Airlines suspends its flights to Bulgaria until 17 April 2020. The measure is taken because of the COVID-19 infection. It became clear that Turkish Airlines will suspend all of its flights.

The last Turkish Airlines flight to Sofia will take place on 25 March at 8.35 AM local time. 

More information will be provided.

