By order of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, a Medical Council with the Council of Ministers has been set up, said the government press office, reported by Focus News Agency.



The council, headed by Prof. Dr. Kosta Kostov, consists of 16 experts in the major medical specialties, which are relevant to the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 and its organ complications.



The purpose of the newly found body is to advise public institutions and inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Medical Council will perform functions related to the development of behavioural algorithms for patients with coronavirus.



"Our goal is to make recommendations for the treatment of COVID-19; we will help the Council of Ministers to make the right decisions," Prof. Kostov said during a press briefing at the Council of Ministers. The Medical Council will also work to increase public awareness of important medical activities that lead to the reduction and management of the disease. Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Boyko Penkov noted that the health system in the country has enough hospital beds for infectious disease, whcih can be doubled, if needed.



During the briefing, experts emphasised that they would focus their efforts on diagnostic algorithms to identify best and most effective practices. And psychiatrists and psychologists will develop a self-help mechanism for patients, as well as all specialists working in the foreground.