Today is World Tuberculosis Day

The theme of World TB Day 2020 is “It's TIME” CDC and its domestic and international partners, including the National TB Controllers Association, Stop TB USA, and the global Stop TB Partnership are working together to eliminate this deadly disease.

World TB Day is a day to educate the public about the impact of TB around the world. CDC, along with our partners and colleagues around the world share successes in TB prevention and control and raise awareness of the challenges that hinder our progress toward the elimination of this devastating disease.

In most cases, tuberculosis affects the lungs and, more rarely, other organs. The disease is completely curable if it is detected in time, so preventive examinations are important, remind specialists.