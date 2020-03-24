Wizz Air Stops all Flights to and from Varna

From tomorrow, March 25, 2020, Wizz Air will stop all its flights to and from Varna until May 1, 2020.

This measure is taken to limit the spread of the pandemic. Passengers with reservations affected by the flight stop will be automatically notified by email if they have made their reservations directly on or through the airline's mobile application.

120% of the fee initially paid will be automatically credited to the customer's account, and the amount can be used over the next 24 months for the purchase of products and services. Passengers may also opt for a full cash refund - which will take longer, and they will be informed of the steps required to receive a bank transfer in a separate email. In this case, customers will only be entitled to 100% of the tariff initially paid.

Passengers who have booked through travel agencies, including online travel agencies, should contact the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the changes as a result of the restrictions imposed on travel between Bulgaria and Spain, and assures that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the number one priority for the airline.