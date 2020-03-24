17 Countries Seek Coronavirus Assistance from the EU

17 countries, including Iran and Venezuela, have requested financial assistance from the European Union in relation to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This was announced by EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell after a meeting of foreign ministers from 27 countries in the community in a video conference.

"17 countries have asked for financial assistance, Iran and Venezuela are among them," he said, noting that in such a situation the EU is obliged to help them.

According to Borrell, the foreign ministers have examined in particular the situation with the coronavirus in Iran, which remains one of the most complex in the world.

"We discussed Iran where the situation is dramatic," he said. "We expect that in the coming weeks we will be able to provide EUR 20 million in aid."

"We are going to support this request because these countries are in a very difficult situation mainly due to the US sanctions that prevent them from having income by selling their oil," Borrell said after talks with EU foreign ministers.

According to the latest information, the number of coronavirus infected in Iran is just over 23,000, with 1,812 death cases.