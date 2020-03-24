Day 5 without COVID-19 Contamination: Wuhan's Healthy Residents can Now Return to Work

Residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was discovered in December, have the right to return to work, and public transport will be resumed after the whole city was quarantined for two months, the BTA quoted France Press as saying.

This lifting of restrictions comes at a time when the health ministry announced that for the fifth consecutive day, there is not a single case of infection in the city of 11 million people, which was the epicenter of the pandemic. 

