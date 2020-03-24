Weather Forecast Bulgaria: Snow will Continue, Northeast Winds will further Bring Cold Air

Today, the weather conditions in the country will remain complex. In northern and western Bulgaria, snow will continue to fall and accumulate.

It will continue to rain throughout most of the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea coast. Heavy precipitation expected in places in western Bulgaria, the Pre-Balkans and the Rila-Rhodope area. Moderate, to strong in eastern Bulgaria and the Danubian Plain, northeast winds will further bring cold air. Along the mountain passes, snowstorms and snowdrifts forecast. Maximum temperatures mostly between 0C and 5C, in the far southern areas – up to 7-8C.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.