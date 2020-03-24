200,000 Bulgarians Returned to the Country in the Last Week

Society | March 24, 2020, Tuesday // 07:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 200,000 Bulgarians Returned to the Country in the Last Week www.pixabay.com

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Bulgarians have returned to the country in the recent weeks alone. 23,000 Bulgarians returned to the country in the past 24 hours alone. This was announced by Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

Of those, 8,000 have returned to their homeland by plane, and another 15,000 have opted for land transport.

Thus, the total number of people returning to Bulgaria since the beginning of March has so far reached 200,000.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, pandemic, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria