200,000 Bulgarians Returned to the Country in the Last Week

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Bulgarians have returned to the country in the recent weeks alone. 23,000 Bulgarians returned to the country in the past 24 hours alone. This was announced by Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

Of those, 8,000 have returned to their homeland by plane, and another 15,000 have opted for land transport.

Thus, the total number of people returning to Bulgaria since the beginning of March has so far reached 200,000.