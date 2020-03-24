Scientists: The Average Age of Coronavirus Patients is 45 Years

The German Robert Koch Institute determined the average age of coronavirus patients at risk, and also listed the symptoms found in patients.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany reached 22 672 people, 86 died.

"What do we know about the age of the sick? The average age of persons infected with the virus is 45 years. The average age of the deceased is 82 years. 67% of the patients are men. The main symptoms: 55% have a cough, 40% a fever, said the director of the Lothar Wieland Institute in Berlin at a press conference.

He added that the figures were incomplete, since no information had been received from all federal provinces and agencies.

 

