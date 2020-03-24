Scientists: The Average Age of Coronavirus Patients is 45 Years
The German Robert Koch Institute determined the average age of coronavirus patients at risk, and also listed the symptoms found in patients.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany reached 22 672 people, 86 died.
"What do we know about the age of the sick? The average age of persons infected with the virus is 45 years. The average age of the deceased is 82 years. 67% of the patients are men. The main symptoms: 55% have a cough, 40% a fever, said the director of the Lothar Wieland Institute in Berlin at a press conference.
He added that the figures were incomplete, since no information had been received from all federal provinces and agencies.
- » 202 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » Weather Forecast Bulgaria: Snow will Continue, Northeast Winds will further Bring Cold Air
- » WHO: Coronavirus Pandemic is Accelerating
- » Forbes: People with Type A Blood are more Susceptible to the New Coronavirus
- » 200,000 Bulgarians Returned to the Country in the Last Week
- » Bulgarian Government Bans Export of Protective Equipment and Disinfectants