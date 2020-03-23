Bulgarian Government Bans Export of Protective Equipment and Disinfectants

Bulgaria’s government has banned the export of protective equipment and disinfectants and their derivatives, without an export permit issued under the terms and conditions of the regulations decreed by the Minister of Health.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s Cabinet on March 23, held via video conferencing. It amends the Ordinance of the Council of Ministers 159/2020, which was issued earlier to set out the most urgent and necessary measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19.

The Cabinet also agreed that water utility Sofiyska Voda should provide water to the Pernik water and sewerage company to supply the water system of the town of Pernik and the nearby villages with water.

/BNT