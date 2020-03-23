Number of Refused US Visas for Bulgarians Declining

The United States has refused to issue entry visas for 9.75% of all applications submitted by Bulgarians in 2019, according to the European Commission. Statistics show a steady decline in refusals - from 17.3% in 2015, 16.9% in 2016, 14.97% in 2017 and 11.32% in 2018, BNR reported.
 
In order for the visa regime to be lifted the number of refused visas should be steady below three percent, or below 2% for two consecutive years, the European Commission said. Romania also reports a drop in refused visas to 9.11% in 2019. Bulgaria and Romania for the first time hit a rate below 10%, the European Commission points out. For Cyprus, refusals are below 3%, and for Croatia - 4.02%. The four countries are the only EU Member States, whose citizens need visas to travel to the United States.
