201 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 201 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria BTA

11 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria.
201 are the coronavirus infected in Bulgaria, the head of the National Operations Headquarters for combating the spread of the coronavirus Prof. Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced at a briefing.
"In Dupnitsa - one patient, in Pazardzhik - two, they are family. In Dobrich - one patient. And in Sofia, 7 people, "said Gen. Mutafchiiski.

