201 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria
BTA
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
11 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria.
11 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria.
201 are the coronavirus infected in Bulgaria, the head of the National Operations Headquarters for combating the spread of the coronavirus Prof. Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced at a briefing.
"In Dupnitsa - one patient, in Pazardzhik - two, they are family. In Dobrich - one patient. And in Sofia, 7 people, "said Gen. Mutafchiiski.