Facebook Provides 720,000 Medical Masks

The US company Facebook will provide 720,000 medical masks to to provide health workers with more protective gear. This was announced by company manager Mark Zuckerberg.

“To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued,” Zuckerberg said in a post, adding that the company is also working on “sourcing a lot more to donate.”

Facebook joins a number of other technology companies that have previously announced their desire to help combat the pandemic, Bloomberg reported, cited by BGNES.

According to the agency, the individual protective equipment will be sent from the company's special reserve fund. It was created last year to protect the population from forest fires that swept California and led to the evacuation of locals. In addition, given the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus, Facebook will pay each of its regular employees $ 1,000 towards the next paycheck. The company will also provide a $ 1 million grant to support news coverage for the new type of coronavirus.

Earlier, American businessman Elon Musk, Tesla's head, announced his willingness to start manufacturing mechanical ventilation devices (which many countries urgently need.