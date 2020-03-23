Coronavirus Casualties Worldwide Exceed 15,000, over 1 Billion People are Quarantined

Bulgaria: Coronavirus Casualties Worldwide Exceed 15,000, over 1 Billion People are Quarantined

The death toll of the coronavirus globally has exceeded 15,000, according to recent AFP calculations.

More than 1 billion people are quarantined in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments attempt to curb the pandemic.

At least 34 countries and territories have declared mandatory quarantine and have issued provisions for people to stay home. These include France, Italy, Argentina, California, Iraq and Rwanda.

At least 4 countries with a total population of over 228 million people, including Iran, Germany and the United Kingdom, have called on their citizens to stay home and limit their contact with others as far as possible.

 

 

 

