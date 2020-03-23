New Earthquake Shook Zagreb
A new 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook Zagreb this morning, according to the Index website. Its depth was 2 kilometers.
The quake lasted a few seconds, BTA reported. 35 earthquakes were recorded since yesterday.
A day ago, the Croatian capital was shaken by two other earthquakes, which caused serious damage.