New Earthquake Shook Zagreb

A new 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook Zagreb this morning, according to the Index website. Its depth was 2 kilometers.

The quake lasted a few seconds, BTA reported. 35 earthquakes were recorded since yesterday.

A day ago, the Croatian capital was shaken by two other earthquakes, which caused serious damage.

