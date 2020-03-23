Bulgaria has Ordered 1 Million COVID-19 Tests

Bulgaria has requested 1 million tests for COVID-19 in the joint European order, it became clear from the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is in Pernik for the launch of the new water supply system.

"Today, I personally ordered 1 million tests," the prime minister said.

