For the First Time: Italy COVID-19 Death Toll Drops
www.pixabay.com
For the first time in days - a drop in the death cases in Italy. For the last 24 hours, they are 651.
All businesses must be closed by April 3. The exceptions are valid for those that are important for sustaining life in Italy.
