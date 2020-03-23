90% of the Coronavirus Infected in China Have Recovered

The number of patients infected with the new coronavirus in China is decreasing every day. At the moment, 5 120 people are being treated in hospitals, while almost 90% of all infected have recovered, according to the State Health Committee of the PRC.

According to recent data, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in mainland China has reached 81,093, of which 72,703 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, representing 89,65% of the total number of cases.

In the Hubei province itself, which is at the center of the epidemic, 67,800 cases of infection have been reported, 3 153 people have died and the death rate is 4.65%.

