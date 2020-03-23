France Declared a State of Emergency

The French Parliament has passed a two-month emergency bill over a coronavirus pandemic. It empowers the government to introduce restrictive traffic measures for the next two months. The document authorizes the cabinet to take a number of measures to support business and sets out the process of postponing the second round of the municipal elections in France. A fine of EUR 135 is envisaged for breach of the quarantine measures. In the event of a repeat offense within two weeks, the fine shall be increased between EUR 1500 and EUR 3000. If a citizen breaks the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus epidemic more than three times within 30 days, he will be threatened with 6 months in prison and a fine of EUR 3 750. According to recent data, the number of patients with coronavirus in France exceeds 16 thousand, 674 of them have died.

Since March 17, France has imposed strict restrictions on human movement for at least two weeks. Cafes, restaurants, cinemas and non-food shops are closed in the country. Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, gas stations and cigarette pavilions are still open.

In the meantime, it has become clear that France is also launching clinical trials to treat COVID-19. Specialists from Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain will participate.

The first clinical trials of four treatment methods for patients with complications began as part of a pan-European project. The study, called Discovery, will include at least 800 severely ill patients. Scientists need to analyze the data of 3,200 patients.

The goal is to test the efficacy and safety of four experimental treatment strategies that can help deal with the deadly infection.