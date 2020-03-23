Producer Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for COVID-19

World | March 23, 2020, Monday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Producer Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

Former producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape, is infected with the new coronavirus, AFP and Reuters reported.

Weinstein is being held in isolation at the Wende Prison, said Michael Powers, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. He is concerned about police officers working there who are not well equipped. Several staff members are quarantined.

Harvey Weinstein was taken to the Wende prison near Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday last week. Previously, he was at Rikers Island Prison in New York. A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been informed of the coronavirus diagnosis.

Imran Ansari said: "Given Mr Weinstein's state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Harvey Weinstein
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria