Virologist: Don't Think the Pandemic Will End Soon
It is normal for the coronavirus to start to appear and disappear again in the next two years, said the head of the group of Chinese experts on COVID-19.
South China Morning Post published information on prospects for European countries in the fight against the new type of coronavirus.
According to the doctor, Europe must forget the thought that the pandemic will end in the near future.
The European authorities could quickly stop the spread of the virus only through radical measures such as the complete closure of borders and the cessation of any activity. According to the expert, however, Germany and other countries won't do that.
"If the whole world could stop for four weeks, we could stop the pandemic," says the specialist.
