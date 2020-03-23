NIMH: Snow in Most Parts of the Country

Today, snow is expected in most of the country, significant quantities in western areas. It will rain in the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea. In most of the country, moderate to strong winds will shift to the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 0C and 5C, in far southeastern areas and along the Black Sea coast -- up to 7-8C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will rise a bit more.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.