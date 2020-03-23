NIMH: Snow in Most Parts of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 23, 2020, Monday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Snow in Most Parts of the Country www.pixabay.com

Today, snow is expected in most of the country, significant quantities in western areas. It will rain in the Upper Thracian Plain and along the Black Sea. In most of the country, moderate to strong winds will shift to the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 0C and 5C, in far southeastern areas and along the Black Sea coast -- up to 7-8C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will rise a bit more.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast, snow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria